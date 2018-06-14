Sika Automotive Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for its Exceptional Body Shop Adhesives, SikaPower and SikaSeal

SikaPower and SikaSeal aid in the design of lightweight vehicles and enhance their crash resistance, while simultaneously improving comfort and durability

LONDON, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European body shop adhesives market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Sika Automotive (Sika) with the 2018 European Product Leadership Award for its remarkable flagship adhesives, SikaPower and SikaSeal. These two market-leading body shop adhesives improve automobiles' stiffness, crash durability, and fatigue performance, thereby reducing vehicle weight and increasing safety levels.

"Sika's Body Shop Adhesive products enable lighter-weight vehicle body construction, leading to higher fuel efficiency and other performance benefits including better use of functional systems like engine and braking systems," said Dr. Leonidas Dokos, Vice President at Frost & Sullivan. "Sika products help automakers achieve up to 20 percent weight reduction in the vehicle body-in-white - which can translate to 150 kilograms per car. These technology benefits, backed by Sika's strong global reputation, have led to Sika Body Shop Adhesives being used in the manufacture of more than 25 million cars worldwide annually."

Sika's best-in-class, epoxy-based SikaPower adhesives are bulk hybrids that cure by the temperature in an electro-coat oven. The SikaPower product portfolio includes crash durable, structural, and e-Coatable adhesives that are available with or without glass spheres needed to keep a bond-line distance between two metal sheets. The adhesives are extremely age resistant and durable, with outstanding mechanical and processing properties, and are ideal for joining multi-material substrates.

SikaSeal products have special performance properties that prevent bond-line read-through and are mainly used for mastic and anti-flutter applications. Due to the special performance properties the products allow the use of thinner metals, which results in additional weight savings.

"Furthermore, the company is aware of the latest trends in the automotive industry, particularly the growing demand for electric vehicles," noted Dr. Dokos. "In response to this trend, Sika has developed special structural adhesives and structural strengthening components to stiffen the new car body designs. Sika is ready to respond to the challenges inherent in lightweight construction and multi-material design, as well as addressing the need for heat management, insulation, and fire protection."

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 200 factories. Its more than 18,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 6.25 billion in 2017.

SIKA AUTOMOTIVE

Is a leader in the development and the production of high performance acoustic, bonding, reinforcing and sealing systems that contribute to Lighter, Stronger, Safer, Quieter, Greener and more sustainable approaches to vehicle assembly. Sika Automotive provides automotive manufacturers and suppliers with proven materials, application engineering and validation expertise to enhance interior sound quality, improve occupant comfort and increase structural and safety performance in vehicles worldwide. A proud recipient of the 2015 Automotive News PACE Award for mixed material bonding technology, and a 2016 recipient of a Best Practices Award in Body Shop Adhesives from Frost and Sullivan, Sika Automotive leverages development of new solutions from our 20 Global Technology Centers plus 18 Regional Technology Centers, allowing for global reach with local presence. For more information, visit www.sikaautomotive.com.

