

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation accelerated as expected in May, though slightly, data from Statistics Sweden showed Thursday.



Consumer prices climbed 1.9 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 1.7 percent rise in April.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent from April, when it gained by 0.4 percent.



The inflation rate according to the CPI with a fixed interest rate was 2.1 percent in May, up from 1.9 percent in the prior month. The figure also matched consensus estimate.



Month-on-month, CPIF rose 0.3 percent in May after a 0.4 percent increase in April.



