Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 13/06/2018) of £68.8m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 13/06/2018) of £54.02m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 13/06/2018 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 259.06p 20850000 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 252.11p Ordinary share price 256.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (0.99)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 101.94p 14500000 ZDP share price 105.00p Premium to NAV 3.00% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 13/06/2018