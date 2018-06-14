

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation eased in May after accelerating in the previous two months, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Thursday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.4 percent year-on-year in May, slower than the 2.9 percent increase in April. The measure has been rising since December 2016.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.5 percent annually and clothing and footwear prices rose by 1.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in May after rising 0.6 percent in the prior month.



