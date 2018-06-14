Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, June 14, 2018

General Meeting of Kuros Biosciences approves all resolutions

Kuros announced that today's General Meeting approved all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors with a clear majority. In particular, shareholders resolved on the increases and adjustments of the conditional and authorized capital. Joost de Bruijn, Jason Hannon, Scott P. Bruder and Oliver Walker were elected as new members of the Board. A total of 24.4 % of shares were represented at the General Meeting.

The General Meeting approved the Annual Report, the Annual Financial Statements, and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2017 and took note of the Reports of the Auditors. Shareholders discharged the Board and the Executive Committee. Shareholders also voted in favor of the proposed appropriation of the Annual Results and approved the compensation for the members of the Board and the Executive Committee.

Clemens van Blitterswijk was elected as new Chairman as were Leanna Caron, Giacomo Di Nepi, Christian Itin and Gerhard Ries as members of the Board. Shareholders also elected Joost de Bruijn, Jason Hannon, Scott P. Bruder and Oliver Walker as new Board members. Dr. Ries and Mrs. Caron were re-elected as members of the Compensation Committee. Both the current Independent Proxy and the Auditors were confirmed for another one-year term.

Shareholders also resolved on an increase and adjustment of the authorized share capital (to 4,116,464 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 each) and the conditional share capital for Employee Participation (to 1,141,258 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 each) and corresponding changes to the Articles of Incorporation.

The General Meeting took place at the Company's headquarters in Schlieren. It was attended by 48 shareholders. 2,009,953 shares or 24.4% of a total 8,232,929 shares were represented.

About Kuros Biosciences AG

Kuros Biosciences (SIX:KURN) is focused on the development of innovative products for bone regeneration and is located in Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland and Bilthoven, The Netherlands. Visit www.kurosbio.com (http://www.kurosbio.com/) for additional information on Kuros, its people, science and product pipeline.

