Biomax Informatics AG announces an early adopter program for its new product, the NeuroXM Brain Science Suite. The NeuroXM suite is a novel technology that standardizes and homogenizes multimodal neuroimaging data sets and increases interoperability of complex brain data in clinics, academic institutions and industry for human brain mapping and patient stratification.

In the early adopter program, potential customers can discuss relevant applications in their field with Biomax Brain Science specialists. By sharing their input, users can influence the final configuration of the first release of NeuroXM suite, which will be launched at the end of the third quarter of 2018.

Interested users and journalists can meet Biomax at the European Neurology congress EAN2018 in Lisbon, Portugal 16-19 June 2018 to learn more about the NeuroXM suite. Biomax neuroscientists will be also available at a Satellite Event of the 11th FENS Forum of Neuroscience of the Federation of European Neuroscience Societies on 6 July 2018 in Berlin, Germany, organized by Biomax and the University of Newcastle. Spaces are limited; to register visit the Biomax website: https://www.biomax.com/symposiums/from-scanner-to-bedside/

About the NeuroXM Brain Science Suite

The NeuroXM suite has a broad range of applications from basic neuroscience research and neuropharmacology to neurology and psychiatry. Users can customize processing pipelines for their data, use interfaces to the Allen Human Brain Atlas and the Human Connectome Project, etc., and integrate all results into a unified feature space. A built-in query language enables implicit knowledge from multimodal high-dimensional brain data sets to be revealed. New biomarkers, brain connections and molecular targets can be made accessible for further application.

Find out more about NeuroXM Brain Science Suite at www.biomax.com/neuroxm.

About Biomax

Biomax Informatics AG provides computational solutions for better decision making and knowledge management in the life sciences. They help customers generate value by integrating information from proprietary and public resources. Biomax's worldwide customer community includes companies, clinics and research organizations that are successful in healthcare, drug discovery, diagnostics, fine chemicals, food and plant production, and synthetic biology. For more information, visit www.biomax.com.

Biomax, BioXM and NeuroXM are registered trademarks of Biomax Informatics AG in Germany and other countries. Registered names, trademarks, etc., used in this document, even when not specifically marked as such, are not to be considered unprotected by law.

