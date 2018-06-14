Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.: Twin Vee Partners with The Boat House as New Dealer

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2018 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTC PINK: TVPC) is continuing its search to partner with quality dealers around the country. Today it announced that The Boat House, a dealership with seven locations across the United States, has become the newest authorized dealer of Twin Vee's dual-hull, offshore power catamarans. "The inclusion of The Boat House to our already amazing list of authorized Twin Vee dealers will propel our company forward for years to come as our products are being represented by some of the most exceptional people and dealerships we could ask for," says Joseph Visconti, President of Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.

The Boat House has been in business for 37 years and currently has three dealership locations in Florida (Naples, Port Charlotte, and Cape Coral), three locations in Wisconsin (Lake Geneva, Nashotah, and Elkhorn) and one location in Illinois (Prairie Grove). The Boat House's focus is finding the right fit for its customers and offers both new and used boats. "One of our defining factors that sets us apart is our passion for the water and the need to share that passion with our customers," says Al Lewis, Vice President of Operations for The Boat House. "We take immense pride in our business, and that is proven by the superior brands we offer, like Twin Vee, ensuring that we provide top quality service, and hiring and training a knowledgeable staff that can identify the perfect fit for each customer. Boating is so much more than boat ownership. It is a lifestyle and a chance to experience and create endless memories for yourself and the ones you love."

Visconti states that what impressed him the most about The Boat House was that they had been named a Top 100 Dealer by Boating Industry, the leading trade publication for the marine industry, in 2015, 2016, and 2017. "This is no easy feat," says Visconti, "To be recognized for three consecutive years, a dealer would have to consistently display a remarkable aptitude for customer satisfaction, profitability, marketing, and know-how. These are all traits that Twin Vee is constantly on the search for when we consider partnering with a new dealer. The fact that The Boat House has been recognized for these qualities gives me great confidence in our shared future."

The Boat House and their customers will have the opportunity to experience new, exciting, and innovative products manufactured in Twin Vee's recently upgraded 140,000 square foot facility in Fort Pierce, Florida. The enhancements made to Twin Vee's production facility will reduce the need for costly resources during the manufacturing process and will allow the company to fill more orders on time. "The new boat models currently in production have been designed from the keel up on CAD (computer-aided design) and will continue to give Twin Vee a competitive advantage in the fishing and recreational boating industry," says Visconti. "We can't wait for our dealers and customers to try our new products out for themselves."

According to Visconti, the partnership with The Boat House allows Twin Vee Powercats, Inc. the prospect to develop greater brand recognition in the varied regions and markets within which The Boat House operates. "We believe The Boat House's customers will be interested in the attractive pricing of our boats, new and updated Twin Vee models that cater to multiple needs, and the one-of-a-kind versatility that comes from our spacious multi-hull design," says Visconti. Lewis, the Vice President of Operations for The Boat House, agrees and believes this will be a profitable relationship. "I find that relationships like this strengthen successful businesses. I look forward to our mutual growth and success."

Those interested in contacting The Boat House may visit their website at www.boathouseh2o.com.

About Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.

Headed by CEO Joseph Visconti and acquired in March 2016, the Company was originally founded in 1994, the company designs, manufactures, and sells recreational and commercial twin-hull power boats under the Twin Vee brand name. Over the past 22 years, the company has concentrated on perfecting the high-speed twin-displacement hull design, also known as a "catamaran powerboat."

