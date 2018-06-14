The European Central Bank has decided to end its asset purchase programme at the end of 2018, although interest rates will remain at their current levels - at least - through the middle of 2019. Their decision to wind-up the APP had been widely anticipated, following a recent speech by its chief economist, although there may have been some residual speculation that they would shy away from announcing the shift at Thursday's meeting, given the recent spate of weak data out of the euro area. ...

