ABI Research's June 20 Webinar Looks at Mobile Innovation and Investment

WHAT:

30-Minute Webinar: Mobile Innovation and Investment: Market Shapers and Those in the Slipstream

WHEN:

Date: June 20, 2018 (Wednesday); Time: 2 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time

Duration: 30 minutes, including question-and-answer session

WHO:

Presented by ABI Research's Research Director, David McQueen

WHY:

The mobile phone industry is on the cusp of an important phase of development as enhanced technologies and innovative user interfaces and experiences seek to breathe new life into the market. In this 'post-smartphone' era, the market is braced to provide more immersive touch-less experiences, with many new interfaces developing through artificial intelligence and gesture control. ABI Research has categorized 10 major mobile industry ecosystem companies and value creators based on comparative evaluation and benchmarking of 4 main areas, including patent trends, R&D, and acquisitions. This assessment provides an insight into who is best placed to take full advantage of this future paradigm and gain a better understanding of which companies are set to lead this next wave of technological transformation.

WHICH QUESTIONS WILL BE ADDRESSED:

Why is the smartphone market set to go through a transformational change, and what will this change look like?

Which companies are set to lead and drive this next wave of technological transformation in the smartphone market?

Who is best placed to take full advantage of this future paradigm and why?

What are the comparative strengths and weaknesses of 10 of the world's top value creators?

What else can be done to affect this change and what will the future competitive landscape in the smartphone market look like?

HOW TO REGISTER:

Click here to register or visit https://www.abiresearch.com/webinars/mobile-innovation-and-investment-market-shapers-and-those-slipstream/

WHAT ELSE?

ABI Research's transformative technologies Webinar series is complimentary to attend. All attendees receive a PDF of the presentation after the Webinar. And, all registrants are welcome to watch the on-demand replay at their convenience.

For a complete list of all ABI Research's upcoming Webinars, click here or visit https://www.abiresearch.com/webinars/.

Global

Deborah Petrara Christopher Leary Tel: +1.516.624.2558 Tel: +1.516.624.2544 pr@abiresearch.com pr@abiresearch.com

