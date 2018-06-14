Hg Capital has agreed to invest in IT Relation, a Danish supplier of managed IT services to small and medium sized enterprises, it announced on Thursday. The London-listed firm said it would acquire a majority stake in IT Relation from Adelis Equity Partners, with the closing of the transaction remaining subject to regulatory approval. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. It said that IT Relation, founded in 2003, provided services which allowed SMEs to move their IT infrastructure and ...

