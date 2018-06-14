Afound sets sights on rapid growth via new platform model to deliver better deals for its customers

Afound, an innovative marketplace offering discounted fashion and lifestyle goods, selected Mirakl, the leading global marketplace solutions provider, to launch the brand-new fashion marketplace. With both a store and digital presence, Afound will showcase both external brands and the H&M Group own labels such as COS, Weekday, Cheap Monday, and Other Stories.

"Consumer demand is changing as shoppers are constantly on the lookout for great deals. The Afound proposition is all about 'giving great fashion new life' and providing a premium experience for discounted brands," said Fredrik Svartling, Managing Director of Afound. "Our vision is to be a deal hunting paradise, giving our customers greater access to discounts alongside amazing new brands."

Afound provides shoppers with a brand new omni-channel experience where they can access deals in-store and via the online marketplace. The online store (www.afound.com) launched today, June 14, serving the Swedish market to start. The marketplace strategy will ensure its customers have access to an endless aisle of bargains and gives Afound a R&D channel to figure out what other brands and products the customers might want in-store.

"Afound is destined to be a powerhouse in the retail world and a true pioneer," said Philippe Corrot, CEO of Mirakl. "The company is at the forefront of digital transformation and Mirakl is proud to support Afound in its mission of serving more customers with more great products at a low cost. Afound's use of the Mirakl platform will enable it to rapidly add new brands, scale assortment, and address new markets."

Initially Afound will launch the online marketplace and five physical stores in Sweden.

About Afound

Afound is an innovative marketplace offering discounted fashion and lifestyle goods from well-known and popular brands, with both external brands and the H&M Group's own labels creating an extensive selection for both men and women. Afound presents a curated, non-seasonal offering from Swedish and international brands in a wide variety of price bands, in both a physical and a digital setting. Afound will also host unique, limited edition releases by a variety of brands on a rolling basis, with attractive pricing across the board. Afound is an independent brand within the H&M Group.

About Mirakl

Mirakl gives retailers and brands a fast path to increase customer value by launching an online marketplace. Marketplaces exceed customer expectations by providing broader selection, at better prices, with superior service while respecting your Brand DNA. The Mirakl Marketplace Platform is a turn-key SaaS solution that automates the hard things: Seller onboarding, product data management, service quality control, and order distribution; on an API-based solution that's modular and easy to integrate into any e-commerce platform. Mirakl Catalog Manager makes it easy to manage product data quality at marketplace scale. Over 150 customers operating marketplaces in 40 countries trust Mirakl's proven expertise and technology including Urban Outfitters, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Best Buy Canada, Carrefour, and Walmart Mexico. For more information: www.mirakl.com

