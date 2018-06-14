IDenta Corp.: IDenta Corp - 2018 Annual Meeting

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2018 / IDenta Corp (OTC PINK: IDTA), a worldwide leader in the development of Drug, Drug Precursor and Explosive Detection Field Kits, will hold its annual meeting on June 27, 2018, at 8:30 pm at the Company's headquarters at 120 Bethlehem Road, Jerusalem 9342001, Israel. Amichai Glattstein, CEO of IDenta Corp said, "We are excited about the annual meeting, and we look forward to seeing all the attendees. We will update the company's current status as well as our future plans."

