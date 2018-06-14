Klövern AB (publ): Klövern issues SEK 800 million of hybrid bonds

Klövern AB (publ) has successfully issued hybrid bonds in the total amount of SEK 800 million under a framework amount of SEK 1,500 million. The hybrid bonds have a perpetual tenor and a floating interest rate of three-months STIBOR + 600 basis points until the first call date. The hybrid bonds are callable on 21 June 2023 and on every interest payment date thereafter. The issue proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and Klövern will apply for the new bonds to be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Corporate Bond List.

Nordea and Swedbank have acted as Joint Bookrunners in connection with the hybrid bond issue. Mannheimer Swartling and MAQS Advokatbyrå have been legal advisers.

Klövern AB (publ)

For additional information:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 70 458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se (mailto:rutger.arnhult@klovern.se)

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 76 777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se (mailto:lars.norrby@klovern.se)

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se (http://www.klovern.se).

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 10 482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se (mailto:info@klovern.se).

180614 Klövern issues SEK 800 million of hybrid bonds (pdf) (http://hugin.info/134084/R/2199400/852821.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Klövern AB (publ) via Globenewswire

