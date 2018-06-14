Sterling had a torrid run against the single currency on Thursday, after the European Central Bank managed to again catch foreign exchange traders on the hop by delivering a 'dovish' end to its plans to end quantitative easing. In the background meanwhile, the US dollar was having somewhat of a delayed reaction against some of the main emerging market currencies, running up a gain of 6.58% against the Argentine peso to 27.9837 and quickly approaching nearly two-decade highs against Brazil's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...