Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2018) - GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC. (CSE: GHG) (OTC Pink: GBHPF) (FSE: GHG) ("GHG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's 50% owned subsidiary Cash Crop Today Media, LLC hosted its first Investor and Business Resource Summit this past weekend in Beverly Hills, California.

The Cash Crop Today Investor & Business Resource Summit (IBRS) was a sponsored event that offered investors, entrepreneurs, business owners, and Cash Crop Today Society Members an exclusive opportunity to network with some of the pioneers involved in the industrial hemp and cannabis industries and share their areas of experiences, expertise, and unique perspectives on the industry.

Keynote speakers at the summit included Avis Bulbulyan - CEO of Siva Enterprises, Brad Muncy - CEO of Fab Distribution and Wholesale, Bonita Money - CEO of Women Abuv Ground (WAG) & Co-creator of That Glass Jar, and Peter Holzworth -Director of Investor Relations at BioTrackTHC. They delivered lectures on licensing and permits, wholesale and distribution, acquiring and approaching a financier for funding, and how to launch a prosperous business in this rapidly emerging industry.

IBRS offered attendees the opportunity to directly interact with the presenters by offering intimate sessions to meet with the speakers after their presentations. The event was capped off on the final night with a charity poker tournament that raised $4,500 which was donated to the National Diversity and Inclusion Cannabis Alliance (http://thendica.org/), as chosen by the winner of the tournament.

CashCropToday.com, a subsidiary of Cash Crop Today Media, LLC, is a hub for the latest news and information for investors, businesses and entrepreneurs to learn about the hemp and cannabis industry and potential investment opportunities in new and seasoned businesses, both public and private, as well as a plethora of valuable resources for entrepreneurs building their businesses.

CEO of GHG Charles Larsen commented, "The first Investor and Business Resource Summit was a great success. This was a unique opportunity to bring investors, entrepreneurs and business owners together to network and learn about the industry. We look forward to hosting the next IBRS later in the year."

Cash Crop Today - Director of Business Development Alex Fraser stated, "Cash Crop Today will continue to build upon a successful event, making the Investor and Business Resource Summit the premier outlet for industrial hemp and cannabis-based information and investments. By keeping the summit sessions intimate, we allowed a diverse group of attendees the opportunity to network and gain practical resources from today's leaders in our industry."

For more information, visit http://globalhempgroup.com

About Global Hemp Group Inc.

Global Hemp Group Inc. (CSE: GHG) (OTC Pink: GBHPF) (FSE: GHG), is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, with base operations in Montreal and Los Angeles. The Company is focused on a multi-phased strategy to build a strong presence in the industrial hemp industry in both Canada and the United States. The first phase of this strategy is to develop hemp cultivation with the objective of extracting cannabinoids (CBD, CBG, CBN & CBC) and creating a near term revenue stream that will allow the Company to expand and develop successive phases of the strategy. The second phase of the plan will focus on the development of value-added industrial hemp products utilizing the processing of the whole hemp plant, as envisioned in the Company's Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone (HAIZ) strategy.

About Cash Crop Today

Cash Crop Today Media (CCT) (http://cashcroptoday.com/) is a global media, branding, and technology company that is focused on reporting the latest industry news related to investment information, entrepreneurship, politics, and technology from the industrial hemp and cannabis sectors. CCT offers an array of business to business and consumer marketing services such as digital media placement and advertising, curated video content development, management of social media campaigns, and regional, national, and international distribution. Cash Crop Today has grown rapidly and currently has 1.3 million views from visitors on their website monthly and an Alexa rating in the United States of 72,148.

Forward Looking Statements. Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Global Hemp Group Inc., including, but not limited to the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, dependence upon regulatory approvals, the availability of future financing and exploration risk, the legality of cannabis and hemp. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

