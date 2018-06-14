Overwhelming Success of First International NASH Day Paves Way for a Promising Edition In 2019

WASHINGTON and PARIS, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Following the great success of the First International NASH Day held on June 12, 2018, which has ignited enormous global enthusiasm beyond its 25 host cities and online, The NASH Education Program announces that:

A second edition will take place i n June 2019 , capitalizing on this inaugural success which has not only met , but has exceeded , initial objectives, spark ing a very strong interest in the medical, media and political arenas

Impressive level of enthusiasm from non-profit organizations and benefactors who joined the large international coalition this year , which will serve as solid foundation for the second edition

A strong demand from other organizations has also been received by The NASH Education Program, who will evaluate how to best entrustthe global leadership of this special day to other non-profit organizations for next year's event

"The world's response to International NASH Day smashed even our highest expectations - and we are deeply grateful," said Pascaline Clerc, PhD, U.S. Campaign Manager for The NASH Education Program. "But this first convening of the world's top nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) medical and research experts, providers, patients and the public is just the first step in what we believe will be a growing global phenomenon that harnesses the world's scientific strength in one place to fully address, and beatthissilent killer."

The NASH Education Program, which has successfully launched, led and coordinated the global effort for this first-of-its-kind edition, is proud of the magnitude reached in terms of:

number of high quality events organized worldwide

media coverage

engagement on social networks

scale of the international coalition built in just a few months around the event

Early metrics on the first-ever International NASH Day's global rollout shows:

More than 2000 followers on the official digital platforms acquired in just a few weeks, with more than 1 200 000 impressions, in just 1 day, for tweets published by The NASH Education Program

More than 2 millions impressions for official hashtags NASHday MacLiver

Social activity generated by the event has been amplified 5-fold, thanks to the huge mobilization of external parties also using official hashtags NASHday MacLiver

Tremendous success of the content-rich web TV program: more than 6000 views in just 2 days, with a well balanced geographic origin ( USA , Europe , LATAM), a number that will increase further as the campaign continues over the next weeks

, , LATAM), a number that will increase further as the campaign continues over the next weeks More than 50 successful events in more than 25 cities across the globe, capitalizing on the mobilization of more than 25 organizations officially endorsing and supporting the initiative, including patient associations, learned societies, as well as the Liver Forum - Forum for Collaborative Research

Massive mainstream media coverage on TV, radio, press, internet, despite a highly competitive political and sports agenda on the very same day: more than 200 reports across the globe at national level, and more if counting local media

Spontaneous mobilization of several local players in several countries like India , Bangladesh , Columbia, Algeria , Puerto Rico , Egypt , Moldavia, engaging massively and/or replicating the NASH Day model by creating their own amplifying initiatives that are further raising NASH awareness

, , Columbia, , , , Moldavia, engaging massively and/or replicating the NASH Day model by creating their own amplifying initiatives that are further raising NASH awareness Excellent feedback received from all physicians, patients, patient associations, and partners participating to this global awareness operation, such a high level of satisfaction reinforcing our motivation to make the second edition a broader event with an enlarged leadership to increase its magnitude

To replay the web TV program that went live for the 1st International NASH Day

Subtitles can be easily selected via the YouTube player interface (bottom right of the YouTube player screen). Seven content-rich programs are available in high definition video:

NASH (1/7): What is it?

NASH (1/7): How common is it?

NASH (1/7): Who is at risk?

NASH (1/7): Getting Diagnosed

NASH (1/7): Disease evolution and consequences

NASH (1/7): Patient care and clinical management

NASH (1/7): What perspectives?

Access to photosand tomedia coverage review

For a first look at what happened on the 1st International NASH Day, go here.

And for an early look at media coverage, go here.

Special thanks

Key opinion leaders from several countries across the globe have been involved in the preparation of several local conferences, in collaboration with The NASH Education Program. We want to commend specifically:

The four members of the scientific committee of The NASH Education Program: Hepatology: Pr. Sven Francque ( Belgium ) Pr. Stephen Harrison ( United States ) Diabetology: Pr. Betrand Cariou ( France ) Pr. Kenneth Cusi ( United States )

Organizers of special events: Dr. Manal Abdelmalek , Dr. William Alazawi , Pr. Francesco Angelico , Dr. Rodolphe Anty , Pr. Marco Arrese , Dr. Salvador Augustin , Dr. Stefan Bourgeois , Dr. Fernando Bril , Dr. Rotonya Carr , Pr. Kenneth Cusi , Pr. Laurent Castera , Dr. Yock Young Dan , Pr. Sven Francque , Dr. Adrian Gadano , Pr. Stephen Harrison , Dr. Anita Kholi , Pr. Laura Ladron de Guevara , Pr. Nicolas Lanthier , Pr. Rohit Loomba , Dr. Penelopi Manousou, Pr. Nahum Mendez-Sanchez , Pr. Veronica Miller , Pr. Manuel Romero-Gomez , Dr. Jörn Schattenberg, Dr. Brent Tetri, Dr. Emmanouil Tsochatzis, Dr. Julia Wattacheril , Dr. Allan Wolkoff , Dr. Yusuf Yilmaz , Pr Anita Kohli, Dr. Yanira Cruz and NHCOA, Montefiore-Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

About NASH

NASH, or nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, is a metabolic disease characterized by the accumulation of fat in the liver, along with inflammation and the degeneration of liver cells. The disease is associated with long-term risk of progression into diminished liver functionality, leading to non-alcoholic cirrhosis, liver insufficiency and possibly even liver cancer. It also is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases which represent the leading cause of mortality for NASH patients. The rise of NASH is connected to type 2 diabetes and obesity epidemics that are growing globally.

About TheNASH Education Program

Formed in 2017, the non-profit NASH Education Program is designed to educate and activate the patient, medical and research communities against the public health crisis that NASH presents. It is estimated that between 20 and 30% of the global population is afflicted with NAFLD, and between 5 and 12% suffer from its severe form, NASH, putting them at risk for cardiovascular events, cirrhosis or liver cancer.

The NASH Education Program defines and drives initiatives in collaboration with an independent scientific committee composed of four international key opinion leaders in the hepatic and metabolic disease ecosystems in the U.S. and Europe. To learn more, visit http://www.the-nash-education-program.com.

