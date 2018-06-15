Find New Roads in Canada this Summer

Cincinnati, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2018) - Today marks a new chapter for Roadtrippers, the world's fastest-growing trip planner, with the launch of Roadtrippers Canada! In partnership with Chevrolet, travelers can now start planning their Canadian road trip adventures through the website and mobile app, available on iOS and Android.

"Chevrolet is thrilled to partner with Roadtrippers for their launch in Canada as we share a common passion, to enable Canadians to get out and "Find New Roads" to experience everything Canada has to offer," said Laura Pacey, Brand Director, Chevrolet in Canada. "Chevrolet's breadth of versatile, technologically advanced crossovers and SUVs like the all-new Equinox and Traverse, are designed for Canadians for this purpose."

More details on how Chevrolet and Roadtrippers will bring this to life will be revealed in the coming weeks and months, just in time for the heart of summer travel in Canada.

Since launching in the United States in 2012 and in Australia and New Zealand in 2017, users have been requesting the ability to plan trips in Canada. Roadtrippers is excited to now offer trip planning to our neighbors in the North. At launch, users can access Roadtrippers' database of over 600,000 Canadian points of interest, plan trips across Canada, and explore the country's many scenic drives, from the Icefields Parkway to the Cabot Trail. Roadtrippers Canada has launched in English as of June 14, 2018, with plans to roll out the platform in French for the 2019 summer travel season.

About Roadtrippers

Roadtrippers is the fastest-growing web and app travel planning platform, with over 5.5 million trips booked to-date. Roadtrippers publishes trip guides and articles on the wonderful "off the beaten path" places to visit with a robust database containing millions of the world's most interesting locations. The website and apps help people discover the world around them in an entirely new way by streamlining discovery, planning, booking and navigation into an engaging and intuitive process. More information on Roadtrippers can be found at www.roadtrippers.com on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/roadtrippers or by following @Roadtrippers on Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

About Chevrolet Canada

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world's largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.ca, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/chevroletcanada or by following @ChevroletCanada on Twitter.

