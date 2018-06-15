GearBest to Debut Expo in Istanbul, Local Popularity Skyrocketed

ISTANBUL, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, GestBest successfully completed its 4-day debut expo in Turkey. Together with Xiaomi, GearBest exhibited smartphones, 3C products of self-owned brands, and excitingly, had Oguzhan Ugur as one of the guests to share his experience with GearBest on the set, receiving enthusiastic interaction and attention among the local market and audiences.

Carnival for Tech-savvy

4-day Gamesweek is an enjoyable journey for most of the tech-savvy in Istanbul. All the phenomenal players, tourists, players of all ages and technology enthusiasts, game studios, universities and leading game companies gathered together to communicate, interact and share cooperation intentions. GearBest, as a leading e-commerce platform that gathers popular game and high-tech electronic products, debuted its close communication with Turkish audiences, attracting over 10k new users on website and mobile.

The arrival of the popular Youtuber Oguzhan Ugur triggered a climax for the whole event. On stage, Oguzhan Ugur shared his experience on GearBest, and gave his appraisals about Alfawise 3D printers from GearBest. The robot vacuum from Xiaomi attracted the attention from most of the exhibitors, while Oguzhan Ugur and the fans had an interaction by trying out the vacuum. "It was really interesting. I think I will try to do some review videos for gadgets from GearBest afterwards." Oguzhan said.

GearBest aims at Game market

Tolga Gurleyen, representing CNR on the closing ceremony expressed his welcome of GearBest. " With the participation of GearBest, we lighted up the curiosity of those tech-enthusiasts. By exhibition of the latest tech products with coupons and giveaways, GearBest brought a lot of popularity. We are looking forward to have GearBest here in Gamesweek next year."

Dora Wu, project manager of GearBest, experienced personally the passion from local people. "We had a closer and in-depth communication with Turkish customers this time, and they are all very interested in our new products, especially 3D printers, robot vacuums and smart wearable devices, and can not wait to take them home at the spot."

For online purchase, please visit tr.gearbest.com

According to Dora Wu, GearBest has sensed the potential market in game-related products in Turkey. "We have plans to increase the SKU specially in games and provide more options to optimize shopping experience online." The participation of global e-commerce platform GearBest in Gamesweek Istanbul is a further step for GearBest to localize its business and tailor the service in the upcoming future.

About GearBest

Founded in 2014, GearBest is a leading global cross-border e-commerce B2C website, committed to providing great value shopping experience for global consumers. Bringing global goods to Turkey and exporting Turkish products to the world, GearBest will continuously play as a communication bridge between Turkey and the world.

Website: tr.gearbest.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/705889/oguzhan_ugur.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/705890/local_audiences.jpg