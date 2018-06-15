

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has decided on its next Hollywood act: making feature films. A deal is near for the rights to an animated movie as part of its upcoming slate of original video offerings. Apple is in talks with Cartoon Saloon, an Ireland-based, Oscar-nominated animation studio, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The Bloomberg report provided no details of what the film might be about. The movie is at least one year away from being released and hasn't started production yet.



The report said that Apple may possibly release the film theatrically and is negotiating rights for the U.S. and other territories. Under Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences rules, films must meet a minimum threshold for theatrical distribution to qualify for Oscar contention.



