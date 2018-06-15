

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc.'s (QCOM) $43 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) has been approved by Chinese regulators, the South China Morning Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter.



Clearance from China would remove the final regulatory hurdle for the purchase, which has been pending for more than 18 months. The decision by China's Ministry of Commerce will allow the transaction to be completed ahead of a July deadline set by NXP, which said it would abandon the deal if it wasn't approved by then.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX