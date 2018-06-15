WISeKey International Holding SA / WISeKey Introduces its First All-Blockchain IoT Platform Between China and the U.S. . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WISeKey provides a secure IoT platform for performing common tasks such as sensing, processing, storing information, and communicating via a decentralized trusted blockchain

Geneva, Switzerland - June 15, 2018 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, OTCQX: WIKYY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that it introduced its first All-Blockchain IoT platform between China and the U.S., at the Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference, on June 13th in Boston. This platform, which aims to deploy a trusted Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) platform, offers a secure and trusted way to connect U.S. based enterprises with their Chinese counterparts via a trusted ID based Blockchain, and facilitates the rapid adaptation of on-board Blockchain based solutions and services.

In 2016, WISeKey signed several strategic partnerships with global enterprises including SAP, MasterCard, Microsoft and CenturyLink and is currently working with experts in industry, government, and academia to address the most relevant Blockchain developments with practical, standards-based solutions using available Blockchain technologies. Additionally, WISeKey is working with U.S. and China based companies to conduct research, rapid pilot prototyping, co-creation of use cases and IP creation on Blockchain technology and platforms.

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey's CEO, noted, "Cyber-attacks are becoming more sophisticated and increasingly ubiquitous and dangerous, causing billion-dollar losses for governments, organizations and individuals around the world. The urgent need to secure IoT globally, became more imminent following recent cyber-attacks such as Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) which compromises multiple computer systems or Man-In-The-Middle (MITM) which secretly alters communication between parties. While experts agree that IoT remains unsecure, these attacks should serve as a wake-up call to quickly improve security. Thus far, a lot has been done to improve corporations' ability to improve response once attacked, but there has been no real strategy to find a solution to prevent such attacks in the first place. WISeKey's technology provides just that. a much-needed solution to secure IoT and user identities and also minimize risks."

WISeKey is cooperating with U.S. and China based companies, on building points of view, proof of concepts, policies, educational materials, addressing all the distributed ledger capabilities across different Blockchain schemes (public, consortium and private), with industry verticalization and domain specialization (IoT, transactions, messaging, etc.), underpinned by the best underlying technologies from startups, our key partners and from the community. For more information visit https://www.wisekey.com/iot/ (https://www.wisekey.com/iot/).

Digital certificates and associated cryptographic assets are used to identify and authenticate devices during their entire life. Only trusted devices can connect to secure networks. Digital certificates, for instance TLS certificates, can also be used to secure communication channels from devices to gateways/routers, and from gateways/routers to servers. These cryptographic assets are securely stored in WISeKey's VaultIC range of tamper resistant secure elements.

About VaultIC

VaultIC is a product family, ranging from tamper resistant Integrated Circuits to software vaults, to be used as a companion to the IoT-device host processor. VaultIC chips feature a configurable cryptographic tool box for authentication, confidentiality and integrity, executed in a secure environment. VaultIC embeds on-chip non-volatile tamper resistant data storage capabilities for keys, certificates and customer data. VaultIC chips' low-power consumption profile make them a viable solution to meet the limited power budgets of IoT devices. VaultIC comes with middleware enabling secure boot, secure firmware update for IoT devices and secure communication (TLS).

VaultIC offers the best digital security guaranteed by independent certifications:

FIPS 140-2 Level 3

Based on state of the art secure microcontrollers certified to Common Criteria EAL4+/5+

At the heart of this platform is the OISTE-WISeKey Cryptographic Root of Trust which has been actively used since 1999 by over 2.6 billion desktops, browsers, mobile devices, SSL certificates and Internet of Things' devices. The OISTE WISeKey Cryptographic Root of Trust is ubiquitous and universal, and a pioneer in the creation of Digital Identities.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN, OTCQX: WIKYY) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying via a Virtual Platform large scale digital identity ecosystems. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic RoT ("RoT") and IoT Microchips provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

To receive WISeKey's latest news visit the WISeKey Investors Corner.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com (mailto:info@wisekey.com) WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com (mailto:lcati@equityny.com)

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.