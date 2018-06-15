Molecular Partners AG: Molecular Partners Presents Updated Results From its Ongoing Phase 2 Combination Study of its Lead Oncology Drug MP0250 at EHA in Stockholm

MP0250 is evaluated in combination with Velcade/Dexamethasone (VelDex) in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM) patients

Five of eight patients (62.5%) with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma showed an objective response to MP0250 plus VelDex

Median duration on treatment for patients with response was 22.5 weeks

Main adverse events were hypertension, thrombocytopenia and upper respiratory tract infection, consistent with the known side effect profiles of Velcade and VEGF-targeting agents, respectively.

Study is currently recruiting patients at a higher 12mg/kg dose of MP0250

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2018 / Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of drugs known as DARPin® therapies*, announced today that the company will present updated preliminary results from the ongoing Phase 2 study of its lead proprietary oncology drug MP0250 at the 23th Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA) in Stockholm.

The ongoing, open label Phase 2 clinical study[1] is examining the safety and efficacy of MP0250 in combination with bortezomib (Velcade®) and dexamethasone in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who have failed at least two lines of standard therapies, including bortezomib and an IMiD. The study is being performed at nine centers in Germany, Poland and Italy.

In the first of two cohorts, patients received MP0250 at 8mg/kg every 3 weeks (corresponding to 66% of the recommended dose) in combination with standard doses of bortezomib and dexamethasone.

All patients had been pretreated with at least two lines of therapy, including an IMiD and bortezomib. 50% of those patients were considered proteasome refractory. At the data cutoff on May 21, 2018, five of eight evaluable patients achieved an objective response (4 patients with PR/partial response; 1 patient with VGPR/very good partial response). Responses were durable, with median time on treatment for responding patients of 22.5 weeks and the longest response still ongoing at 41 weeks.

Main adverse events were consistent with the known side effect profile of VEGF-targeting agents and of Velcade, respectively: thrombocytopenia (4 out of 8 patients), hypertension (3 out of 8 patients) and upper respiratory infection (3 out of 8 patients).

"We are very encouraged by the initial activity and the safety profile of MP0250 in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone, even at the low dose of MP0250. We have started the treatment of the first two patients with the higher dose of 12 mg/kg which may be even more effective," said Andreas Harstrick, Chief Medical Officer of Molecular Partners.

Patrick Amstutz, CEO of Molecular Partners added: "These results further substantiate our development plans in multiple myeloma as well as the launch of our additional phase 1b/2 study of MP0250 in combination with osimertinib in EGFR-mutated NSCLC."

The ongoing Phase study of MP0250 in multiple myeloma is currently recruiting patients at the higher dose of 12mg/kg q3weeks. Overall, a total of at least 40 patients are planned to be treated. Additional safety and efficacy data are expected by the end of 2018.

An additional phase 1b/2 study will evaluate MP0250 in combination with osimertinib in patients with EGFR-mutated NSCLC pretreated with osimertinib (Tagrisso®). The study is conducted in the US and is open for patient enrollment[2].

Full details on the Molecular Partners' poster presentation today, from 5.30 to 7.00pm CET, at EHA Stockholm can be found on the conference website. Following its presentation at EHA, the poster will also be available one the Molecular Partners website.

[1] ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT03136653

[2] ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT03418532

About MP0250

MP0250 is a multi-DARPin® candidate targeting simultaneously VEGF and HGF, two prominent escape pathways, and has the potential to reverse resistance that has built to standard of care cancer therapies. Increases in VEGF and HGF are associated with disease progression in multiple myeloma and have been linked to poor prognosis. They are known to be able to stimulate neovascularization, bone destruction, and myeloma proliferation, migration, and adhesion in the bone marrow.

About the DARPin® Difference

DARPin® therapeutics are a new class of protein therapeutics opening an extra dimension of multi-specificity and multi-functionality. DARPin® candidates are potent, specific, safe and very versatile. They can engage more than five targets at once, offering potential benefits over those offered by conventional monoclonal antibodies or other currently available protein therapeutics.

The DARPin® technology is a fast and cost-effective drug discovery engine, producing drug candidates with ideal properties for development and very high production yields.

With their good safety profile, low immunogenicity and long half-life in the bloodstream and the eye, DARPin® therapies have the potential to advance modern medicine and significantly improve the treatment of serious diseases, including cancer and sight-threatening disorders. Molecular Partners is partnering with Allergan to advance clinical programs in ophthalmology and is advancing a proprietary pipeline of DARPin® drug candidates in oncology. The most advanced global product candidate is abicipar, a molecule currently in phase 3, in partnership with Allergan. Several DARPin® molecules for various ophthalmic indications are also in development. The most advanced systemic DARPin® molecule, MP0250, is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological tumors. MP0274, the second-most advanced DARPin® drug candidate in oncology, has broad anti-HER activity; it inhibits HER1, HER2, and HER3-mediated downstream signaling via Her2, leading to induction of apoptosis. MP0274 is currently in phase 1. Molecular Partners is also advancing a growing preclinical pipeline that features several immuno-oncological development programs. DARPin® is a registered trademark owned by Molecular Partners AG.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing a new class of therapies known as DARPin® therapies. With a management team that includes many of the founding scientists, the company continues to attract talented individuals who share the passion to develop breakthrough medicines for serious diseases. Molecular Partners has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development and several more in the research stage, with a current focus on ophthalmology and oncology. The company establishes research and development partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies and is backed by established biotech investors.

For more information regarding Molecular Partners AG, go to www.molecularpartners.com.

