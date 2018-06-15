

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales growth accelerated in April to the highest level in seven months, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



Retail trade turnover climbed 5.7 percent year-over-year in April, well above March's 1.5 percent gain, which was the weakest growth in eighteen months. The measure has been rising since May 2016.



Moreover, the latest rate of increase strongest since September last year, when sales had grown 5.8 percent.



In the food sector, turnover grew by 4.9 percent and those in the non-food sector advanced by 4.7 percent.



