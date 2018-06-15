

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Sandoz, a Novartis (NVS) division, announced the presentation of two long-term, Phase III studies: one each for biosimilar Zessly or infliximab and biosimilar Erelzi or etanercept.



Research from the 54-week REFLECTIONS B537-02 study of Zessly and the 48-week EQUIRA study of Erelzi showed that each biosimilar matched its reference biologic in terms of safety, efficacy and quality, reinforcing previously-presented findings.



The research also indicated that switching from the reference medicine to the biosimilar did not affect safety, efficacy or immunogenicity. Both studies are being presented at the Annual European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR) in Amsterdam.



REFLECTIONS B537-02 is a Phase III, double-blind, parallel-group, confirmatory study of Sandoz biosimilar Zessly (infliximab) versus reference Remicade (infliximab) in combination with methotrexate in 650 biologic-naïve, adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis who had an inadequate response to methotrexate therapy alone.



The study met its primary endpoint, a >=20% improvement in American College of Rheumatology (ACR) response (ACR 20) at Week 14. The research demonstrated that there were no clinically-meaningful differences from 30 to 54 weeks in terms of safety, efficacy and immunogenicity between patients with rheumatoid arthritis remaining on Sandoz infliximab and reference infliximab.



The same results were found when patients on reference infliximab were blindly re-randomized to switch to Sandoz infliximab or remained on reference therapy.



EQUIRA was a 48-week, randomized, double-blind Phase III study that compared the efficacy and safety of Sandoz biosimilar Erelzi (etanercept) versus reference Enbrel** (etanercept), in the 376 adult patient population with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, and evaluated the effects of switching from reference etanercept to Sandoz etanercept.



The new research demonstrated that switching rheumatoid arthritis patients from reference etanercept to Sandoz etanercept does not affect the overall therapy outcome in terms of efficacy, safety and immunogenicity.



