-- New milestone reached for the first time ever -- The growth in number of listed companies primarily explained by the success of Nasdaq First North Stockholm, June 15, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that the number of listed companies across its Nordic and Baltic markets will exceed 1,000, as Kojamo enters the Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market while Arion Bank completes its dual listing on the Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm Main Markets. This is the first time ever the total number of listed companies across the Nordic and Baltic markets reaches this level. "This is a fantastic milestone which further underlines the strength of our markets," said Lauri Rosendahl, President of Nasdaq Nordic. "Providing entrepreneurs with better access to capital through our markets is at the heart of Nasdaq's business. We have seen tremendous growth in recent years and I am proud that we now have more than 1,000 companies leveraging Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic listings platform." The growth in number of listed companies is primarily explained by the success of Nasdaq First North, Nasdaq's European growth market for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). The market has seen an exceptional inflow of new companies in recent years, with 165 new listings (capital raised: 1.8 billion EUR) since the beginning of 2016. In addition, more than 60 companies have matured and switched from Nasdaq First North to the Main Market since Nasdaq launched its growth market in 2006. Currently, 335 companies are listed on Nasdaq First North. Nasdaq continues to see an interest from from issuers and advisors also outside the Nordic and Baltic regions, primarily in the technology and gaming sectors. "Nasdaq First North is now a natural part of the Nordic and Baltic financial eco system and a platform leveraged by growth companies from all over Europe," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "We are contiously working to improve our listings offering to benefit both issuers and investors, and look forward to maintain Nasdaq First North's position as Europe's leading growth platform for SMEs." Nasdaq Nordic & Baltic ----------------------------------------------------------- Total Number of Listed Companies ---------------------------------------------------------- 2014* 792 2015* 852 2016* 900 2017* 984 2018YTD** 1,002 ---------------------------------------------------------- * By year end ** As of June 15, 2018, Excluding 15 dual listed companies ----------------------------------------------------------- Nasdaq Nordic & Baltic --------------------------------------------- Companies per ICB Sector -------------------------------------------- Oil & Gas 27 Basic Materials 47 Industrials 238 Consumer Goods 113 Health Care 149 Consumer Services 102 Telecommunications 15 Utilities 13 FInancials 178 Technology 120 -------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- 1002 Data as of June 15, 2018 --------------------------------------------- Nasdaq Nordic & Baltic - Listed Companies per Market ------------------------------------------------------------- Main Market Nasdaq First North ------------------------------------------------------------ Stockholm 328 288 Helsinki 129 25 Copenhagen 135 16 Iceland 18 5 Tallinn 18 1 Riga 22 2 Vilnius 28 2 ------------------------------------------------------------ 678 339 Data as of June 15, 2018. Including 15 dual listed companies -------------------------------------------------------------