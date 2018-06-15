Regulatory News:

Lysogene (Paris:LYS) (FR0013233475 LYS), a pioneering biopharmaceutical company specializing in gene therapy targeting central nervous system (CNS) diseases, announces that, as of June 15, 2018 after markets close, it will be included in three new CAC-family indexes: CAC Small, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable

The inclusion of Lysogene's shares in these indexes follows an analysis of the share by Euronext based on its free float market cap and illustrates investor interest in Lysogene. The Company has entered 2018 with significant momentum to achieve key clinical development and regulatory milestones across its portfolio of gene therapy products for neurological diseases. Lysogene has secured recently a collaboration agreement for the development of an AAV-based gene therapy for Fragile X syndrome, the most common genetic cause of autism, a condition of high-unmet medical need.

The Euronext Paris Indexes' Scientific Committee took this decision during its quarterly review of these indexes on June 7, 2018.

Karen Aiach, CEO and Founder of Lysogene says: "Lysogene's inclusion in these CAC indexes is an excellent event for our stock market listing and a new stage in our development, providing it with increased visibility among both French and international investors."

Lysogene is a gene therapy company focused on the treatment of orphan diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The company has built a unique capability to enable a safe and effective delivery of gene therapies to the CNS to treat lysosomal diseases and other genetic disorders of the CNS. A pivotal clinical trial in MPS IIIA is expected to start in 2018, a phase 1-2 clinical trial in GM1 Gangliosidosis in 2019, while we are currently collaborating with a major partner to define the strategy of development for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disease related to autism. www.lysogene.com

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. This press release has been prepared in both French and English. In the event of any differences between the two texts, the French language version shall supersede.

