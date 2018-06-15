sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
15.06.2018 | 08:01
PR Newswire

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 May 2018

PR Newswire

London, June 14

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 MAY 2018

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
1AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 3.4
2Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 3.3
3TescoConsumer ServicesUnited Kingdom 3.2
4BPOil & GasUnited Kingdom 3.0
5VerizonTelecommunicationsUnited States 3.0
6Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 3.0
7Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 3.0
8ENIOil & GasItaly 2.8
9PanasonicConsumer GoodsJapan 2.8
10MitsubishiIndustrialsJapan 2.8
11Sumitomo Mitsui FinancialFinancialsJapan 2.8
12TotalOil & GasFrance 2.7
13Royal Dutch Shell AOil & GasNetherlands 2.7
14CredicorpFinancialsPeru 2.6
15NokiaTechnologyFinland 2.5
16China MobileTelecommunicationsHong Kong 2.5
17Singapore TelecommunicationsTelecommunicationsSingapore 2.5
18Synchrony FinancialFinancialsUnited States 2.5
19ApacheOil & GasUnited States 2.4
20HSBC FinancialsUnited Kingdom 2.4
21Bangkok Bank **FinancialsThailand 2.3
22East Japan RailwayConsumer ServicesJapan 2.3
23NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 2.3
24Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.3
25Ahold DelhaizeConsumer ServicesNetherlands 2.2
26Galaxy EntertainmentConsumer ServicesHong Kong 2.2
27Swire Pacific AIndustrialsHong Kong 2.2
28Bank MandiriFinancialsIndonesia 2.2
29DNBFinancialsNorway 2.1
30SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.1
31BayerHealth CareGermany 2.1
32Alps ElectricIndustrialsJapan 2.0
33Japan TobaccoConsumer GoodsJapan 1.9
34NomuraFinancialsJapan 1.9
35CelgeneHealth CareUnited States 1.9
36PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands 1.8
37CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong 1.7
38INGFinancialsNetherlands 1.7
39CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 1.7
40TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain 1.6
41Goodbaby InternationalConsumer GoodsChina 1.5
Total equity investments97.9
Cash and other net assets2.1
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 May 2018% of Net Assets
Europe31.6
Asia Pacific20.1
Japan19.5
United Kingdom12.0
United States9.8
Latin America2.6
Other2.3
Cash and other net assets2.1
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 May 2018 % of Net Assets
Financials27.5
Health Care18.1
Oil & Gas13.6
Industrials10.5
Consumer Services9.9
Telecommunications9.6
Consumer Goods6.2
Technology2.5
Cash and other net assets2.1
100.0

As at 31 May 2018, the net assets of the Company were £144,107,000.

15 June 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


