EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 May 2018

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 MAY 2018

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets 1 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 3.4 2 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 3.3 3 Tesco Consumer Services United Kingdom 3.2 4 BP Oil & Gas United Kingdom 3.0 5 Verizon Telecommunications United States 3.0 6 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 3.0 7 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 3.0 8 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 2.8 9 Panasonic Consumer Goods Japan 2.8 10 Mitsubishi Industrials Japan 2.8 11 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Financials Japan 2.8 12 Total Oil & Gas France 2.7 13 Royal Dutch Shell A Oil & Gas Netherlands 2.7 14 Credicorp Financials Peru 2.6 15 Nokia Technology Finland 2.5 16 China Mobile Telecommunications Hong Kong 2.5 17 Singapore Telecommunications Telecommunications Singapore 2.5 18 Synchrony Financial Financials United States 2.5 19 Apache Oil & Gas United States 2.4 20 HSBC Financials United Kingdom 2.4 21 Bangkok Bank ** Financials Thailand 2.3 22 East Japan Railway Consumer Services Japan 2.3 23 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.3 24 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund

Financials

Other

2.3 25 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands 2.2 26 Galaxy Entertainment Consumer Services Hong Kong 2.2 27 Swire Pacific A Industrials Hong Kong 2.2 28 Bank Mandiri Financials Indonesia 2.2 29 DNB Financials Norway 2.1 30 Sanofi Health Care France 2.1 31 Bayer Health Care Germany 2.1 32 Alps Electric Industrials Japan 2.0 33 Japan Tobacco Consumer Goods Japan 1.9 34 Nomura Financials Japan 1.9 35 Celgene Health Care United States 1.9 36 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 1.8 37 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 1.7 38 ING Financials Netherlands 1.7 39 Commerzbank Financials Germany 1.7 40 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 1.6 41 Goodbaby International Consumer Goods China 1.5 Total equity investments 97.9 Cash and other net assets 2.1 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 May 2018 % of Net Assets Europe 31.6 Asia Pacific 20.1 Japan 19.5 United Kingdom 12.0 United States 9.8 Latin America 2.6 Other 2.3 Cash and other net assets 2.1 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 May 2018 % of Net Assets Financials 27.5 Health Care 18.1 Oil & Gas 13.6 Industrials 10.5 Consumer Services 9.9 Telecommunications 9.6 Consumer Goods 6.2 Technology 2.5 Cash and other net assets 2.1 100.0

As at 31 May 2018, the net assets of the Company were £144,107,000.

15 June 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF