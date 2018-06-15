DNO ASA: Summons to Bondholders Meeting for DNO01 Bond

15 June 2018 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today instructed the trustee for the DNO01 bond issue (ISIN NO 0010740392) to summon a bondholders meeting to approve an alignment of the covenant structure and terms of the DNO01 bond issue with DNO's USD 400 million five-year senior unsecured bond issue (ISIN NO 0010823347) settled on 31 May 2018. The current maturity date, semi-annual coupon, coupon rate and outstanding amount of USD 200 million will not change if the proposal is implemented. Under the alignment proposal, the issuer's call options until maturity will be removed to the benefit of the bondholders. A significant group of bondholders has already given their support to the proposal.

A copy of the summons letter that will be distributed to DNO01 bondholders is attached to this notice and will also be available at www.stamdata.no (http://www.stamdata.no). The bondholders meeting is scheduled for 29 June 2018.

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, Oman, Somaliland, Tunisia, the United Kingdom and Yemen.

