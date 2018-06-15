CRH PLC: CRH receives regulatory approval for Ash Grove acquisition

DUBLIN / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2018 / On 21 September 2017, CRH plc (NYSE: CRH) announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire Ash Grove Cement Company, a leading U.S. cement manufacturer headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, for a total consideration of US$3.5 billion.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has now issued its consent order for this transaction and no further regulatory approvals are outstanding.

The transaction is expected to close in June 2018, though there can be no assurance regarding the timing of closing.

