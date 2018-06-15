sprite-preloader
Freitag, 15.06.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

ACCESSWIRE

CRH PLC: CRH receives regulatory approval for Ash Grove acquisition

DUBLIN / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2018 / On 21 September 2017, CRH plc (NYSE: CRH) announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire Ash Grove Cement Company, a leading U.S. cement manufacturer headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, for a total consideration of US$3.5 billion.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has now issued its consent order for this transaction and no further regulatory approvals are outstanding.

The transaction is expected to close in June 2018, though there can be no assurance regarding the timing of closing.

Contact CRH at Dublin 404 1000 (+353 1 404 1000)
Frank Heisterkamp Head of Investor Relations

Registered Office: No 12965. Registered Office: 42 Fitzwilliam Square, Dublin 2, R02 R279, Ireland

SOURCE: CRH PLC


