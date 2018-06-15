

15 June 2018



Crossword Cybersecurity plc Appointment of Finance Director to the Board



Further to our announcement dated 15 May 2018, Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (NEX: CCS, 'Crossword'), the technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mary Michelle Dowd to Crossword's Board of Directors as Finance Director pursuant to the Board Meeting dated 14 June 2018. Mary's appointment to the Board is effective from 14 June 2018.



There is no additional information relating to Mary Dowd which falls to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph 21 of Appendix 1 of the NEX Exchange Growth Market - Rules for Issuers.



About Crossword



Crossword is a technology transfer company specialising in cyber security.



Crossword works with universities who undertake advanced cyber security research in order to take their research through productisation to market.



Further information, please contact:



Tom Ilube CEO, Crossword Cybersecurity Tel: +44 (0) 20 8973 2350 Email: info@crosswordcybersecurity.com



NEX Corporate Advisor Nick Michaels and Jon Isaacs, Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited www.alfredhenry.com Tel: +44 (0)203 772 0021



NEX Corporate Broker Claire Louise Noyce - CEO, Hybridan LLP Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com



