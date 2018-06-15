

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open lower on Friday after media reports suggested the Trump administration has approved a plan to impose punishing tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods. The U.S. Treasury is expected to unveil the details later in the day.



Expectations remain high that China would retaliate with tariffs of its own if the U.S. goes ahead with its plans.



Asian stocks are trading mixed and the European Central Bank's dovish message battered the euro while oil moved in a narrow range ahead of next week's OPEC meeting.



Argentina's peso took another hit on worries about an overhaul of the country's central bank leadership. Elsewhere, the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy steady, as widely expected, and downgraded its view on inflation.



Final consumer prices and foreign trade data from euro area are due later in the session, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



Across the Atlantic, trading may be impacted by reaction to reports on industrial production, consumer sentiment and New York manufacturing activity.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as investors digested upbeat retail sales and labor market data as well as the ECB's decision to pull back from stimulus.



The Dow slid 0.1 percent to extend losses for the third straight day, while the S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.9 percent to reach a fresh record closing high due to continued strength among media stocks.



European markets posted strong gains on Thursday after the European Central Bank indicated it would not raise interest rates through the summer of 2019.



At the same time, the central bank said it hopes to halve its monthly bond purchases to 15 billion euros after September and to end them in December.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rallied 1.2 percent. The German DAX climbed 1.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose 1.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.8 percent.



