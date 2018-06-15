EXCHANGE NOTICE, JUNE 15, 2018 SHARES METSA BOARD OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 138 000 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with the old B-shares of Metsa Board Oyj as of June 18, 2018. Identifiers of Metsa Board Oyj's share: Trading code: METSA ISIN code: FI0009000640 Orderbook id: 24306 Number of shares: 35 467 340 Trading code: METSB ISIN code: FI0009000665 Orderbook id: 24307 Number of shares: 320 045 406 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 ************************************************************** TIEDOTE, 15. KESÄKUUTA 2018 OSAKKEET METSA BOARD OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO Metsa Board Oyj:n A-osakkeista B-osakkeiksi muunnetut 138.000 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Metsa Board Oyj:n B-osakkeiden kanssa 18. kesäkuuta 2018 alkaen Perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: METSA ISIN-koodi: FI0009000640 id: 24306 Osakemäärä: 35.467 340 Kaupankäyntitunnus: METSB ISIN-koodi: FI0009000665 id: 24307 Osakemäärä: 320.045.406 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260