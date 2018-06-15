Chief Player block chain technology has made breakthrough progress

Malaysia Chief Player has made breakthroughs in the block chain storage technology; It is understood that the storage technology of Chief Player is upgraded on the basis of IPFS

What is CHG?

The CHG (Chief Player) number one player plan is a point to point shared file system, which is used to share files through a block chaining network. The more fit is that CHG will create a spider web form, which makes fast fission in the location of the files that users share, from A to B, B to C, C to endless fission.

What is IPFS?

The IPFS (The InterPlanetary File System) interstellar file storage system is a point to point distributed file system, and its connected computing devices all have the same file management mode. In a sense, this concept is very similar to the original idea of Web, but IPFS is more like a single Bittorrent user group that forwards Git goals. IPFS has the quality of becoming a Internet subsystem. It can complete or even replace HTTP by reasonable configuration.

Technical principles:

HTTP has the problem of hyper centralization. IPFS has fundamentally changed the way of searching, which is the most important feature of it. The HTTP lookup is the location, and the IPFS we look for is the content, but in the CHG storage technology, it is the consensus reached through the sharing of the nearby users.

For example: A users link the CHG server on the computer, so the video, pictures and files open on his computer will be shared by the nearby users (A users can shut down), and the B users will receive the files shared by the A users while linking to the CHG server if the B users are interested in the files shared by A users. After paying a certain amount of CHG, these files will be downloaded, and the A user award will receive these sharing awards. The same B users can share their files to get profits. Rapid fission in the vicinity of the geographical position.

The rule of IPFS is no longer concerned about the location of the central server, nor does it consider the name and path of the file. It only focuses on the content that may appear in the file.

CHG's share of storage is based on countless users' computers and his broadband, so the storage on the CHG network is almost unlimited, and as long as the user is online, the CHG network can never break the net and close it.

IPFS is the infrastructure of general purpose. There is basically no storage restriction.

This is a breakthrough from the Chief Player in Malaysia for block chain storage. After consulting the company, it is revealed that these technologies will be the earliest available on block chain games.

Block chain is a new topic, and it is also a hot and popular topic. The development of block chain technology often depends on the development of the underlying technology. The upgrading of the underlying storage technology from the Chief Player company in Malaysia is also a great pleasure for the block chain industry. Nowadays, under the trend that social credit crisis is becoming more and more serious, the establishment of trust between people through reward mechanism is also a major application of block chain. The Chief Player company in Malaysia is committed to building a world based on trust.

