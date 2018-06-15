sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 582 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

519,00 Euro		+4,60
+0,89 %
WKN: 851223 ISIN: FR0000121485 Ticker-Symbol: PPX 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
KERING SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KERING SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
518,20
518,40
10:10
518,20
518,40
10:10
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KERING SA
KERING SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KERING SA519,00+0,89 %