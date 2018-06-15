Regulatory News:

Kering (Paris:KER):

Bottega Veneta announces the appointment of Daniel Lee as its Creative Director starting July 1, 2018.

An experienced designer, Daniel Lee was most recently Director of Ready-to-Wear Design at Céline. Aged 32 and of British nationality, Daniel Lee is a graduate of the Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design. Before joining Céline in 2012, he worked at Maison Margiela, Balenciaga and Donna Karan.

François-Henri Pinault stated: "I am very pleased to welcome Daniel Lee to Kering as Creative Director of Bottega Veneta. The singularity of his vision inspired by a very personal creative approach convinced me that he was best able to open a new chapter in the history of the House. His work is characterized by great rigor, a mastery of studio expertise, a true passion for materials and an energy that I cannot wait to see take shape at Bottega Veneta.

Claus Dietrich Lahrs, CEO of Bottega Veneta, said: "Daniel Lee has a deep understanding of the House's current challenges both in terms of creation and development. He will bring to Bottega Veneta a new and distinctive creative language that will continue building the House's success based on the ambitious foundations already developed over recent years.

Daniel Lee said: "I'm both honored and excited to continue the legacy that has been created at Bottega Veneta over the last five decades. Maintaining the ingrained codes of the House, craftsmanship, quality and sophistication, I look forward to evolving what has gone before, while contributing a new perspective and modernity.

By entrusting the entire creative direction of Bottega Veneta to Daniel Lee, a talented young designer, Kering continues to place bold and daring creativity at the center of its strategy.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Maisons in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watchmaking: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Tomas Maier, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Maisons to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination." In 2017, Kering had nearly 29,000 employees and pro forma revenue of €10.823 billion.

About Bottega Veneta

Steeped in the traditions of Italian leather master craftsmen, Bottega Veneta has nurtured a new standard of luxury since its foundation in 1966 in the Veneto region. It has emerged with a unique Italian art de vivre philosophy defined by four unchanging principles: outstanding craftsmanship, timeless yet innovative design, contemporary functionality, and the highest quality materials. The historical motto, "When your own initials are enough," conveys a concept of individuality and confidence that now applies to a full range of collections for women and men: bags, small leather goods, but also ready-to-wear, shoes, jewelry, furniture, fragrances, eyewear and accessories. Bottega Veneta is part of the global Luxury group Kering.

www.kering.com

Twitter: @KeringGroup

LinkedIn: Kering

Instagram: @kering_official

YouTube: KeringGroup

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180614006417/en/

Contacts:

Press

Kering

Emilie Gargatte, +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20

emilie.gargatte@kering.com

or

Astrid Wernert, +33 (0)1 45 64 61 57

astrid.wernert@kering.com

or

Bottega Veneta

Yannick Angelloz-Nicoud, +41 91 91 01 211

yannick.angelloz-nicoud@bottegaveneta.com

or

Analysts/investors contacts

Kering

Claire Roblet, +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49

claire.roblet@kering.com

or

Laura Levy, +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45

laura.levy@kering.com