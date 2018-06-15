sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 582 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

43,35 Euro		+0,20
+0,46 %
WKN: 907502 ISIN: GB0007590234 Ticker-Symbol: RB3 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDESSA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIDESSA GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
15.06.2018 | 08:31
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

FIDESSA GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FIDESSA GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 14

The following notification is made under article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAndy Skelton
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFidessa group plc
b)LEI213800691ANM6EZWOH75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionTransfer of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc to his spouse, Nichola Skelton, for nil consideration
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
Nil890
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume890
Price-
e)Date of the transaction2018-06-14
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameNichola Skelton
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusA person closely associated with Andy Skelton, the Chief Financial Officer of Fidessa group plc
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFidessa group plc
b)LEI213800691ANM6EZWOH75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionReceipt of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc from her spouse, Andy Skelton, the Chief Financial Officer of Fidessa group plc, for nil consideration
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
Nil890
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume890
Price
e)Date of the transaction2018-06-14
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

© 2018 PR Newswire