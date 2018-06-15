FIDESSA GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

The following notification is made under article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Nichola Skelton

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status A person closely associated with Andy Skelton, the Chief Financial Officer of Fidessa group plc

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Fidessa group plc

b) LEI 213800691ANM6EZWOH75

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 10p Ordinary Shares

GB0007590234

b) Nature of the transaction Receipt of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc from her spouse, Andy Skelton, the Chief Financial Officer of Fidessa group plc, for nil consideration

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (s) Volume(s)

Nil 890

d) Aggregated information Aggregated Volume 890

Price

e) Date of the transaction 2018-06-14