FIDESSA GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, June 14
The following notification is made under article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Andy Skelton
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Fidessa group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800691ANM6EZWOH75
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc to his spouse, Nichola Skelton, for nil consideration
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|890
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|890
|Price
|-
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-06-14
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Nichola Skelton
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|A person closely associated with Andy Skelton, the Chief Financial Officer of Fidessa group plc
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Fidessa group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800691ANM6EZWOH75
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Receipt of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc from her spouse, Andy Skelton, the Chief Financial Officer of Fidessa group plc, for nil consideration
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|890
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|890
|Price
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-06-14
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue