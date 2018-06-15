Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Half Year Trading Update 15-Jun-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 15 June 2018 Half Year Trading Update SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group"), the international STEM+ specialist staffing business, is today issuing a trading update for the half year ended 31 May 2018. Highlights Group gross profit ("GP") up 11%* YoY, with Q2 up 13%* · - Continued strong growth in Continental Europe up 18%*, with DACH++ up 18%* and Netherlands up 25%* - Good performance in USA up 9%* - UK&I GP down 2%* YoY, with Contract GP up 1%* - 82% of Group GP generated outside the UK&I (H1 2017: 80%) Contract GP up 14%* YoY · - Strong growth across all sectors, with ICT up 10%*, Life Sciences up 14%* and Energy up 35%* - Strong growth in Continental Europe up 21%* and USA up 16%* - Contract represents 72% of Group GP (H1 2017: 70%) Permanent GP up 4%*, with Q2 up 7%*. Permanent productivity up 3%* in H1 · Group period-end sales headcount up 6% YoY, with average headcount up 10% YoY. · +Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics ++ Germany, Austria and Switzerland Gary Elden, Chief Executive, commented: "We are pleased to have delivered an encouraging first half performance, with our Continental Europe and USA businesses, in particular, showing strong growth through the second quarter. "Our Contract business continues to grow robustly across all sectors, with Continental Europe and the USA both delivering double digit growth in GP. "'Permanent achieved an improved performance during the first half, driven primarily by Continental Europe but also by our small and fast-growing business in Japan. "We are continuing to invest in headcount in our high performing teams, consistent with our vision to be the number one STEM talent provider in the best STEM markets. We remain on track with the delivery of our five-year growth strategy which we outlined at the Capital Markets Day in November 2017. "Looking ahead, the continued momentum of our Contract business and improved Permanent yields leaves us well-positioned for the second half and our expectations for the full year remain unchanged." Financial Highlights - Group Gross Profit H1 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Gross Profit H1 2018 H1 2017 YoY % 1 YoY % 1 YoY % 1 Contract GBP106.7m GBP94.2m +14% +16% +11% Permanent GBP41.7m GBP40.2m +4% +7% +2% Group GBP148.4m GBP134.4m +11% +13% +8% UK&I GBP26.5m GBP27.1m -2% -2% -3% Continental Europe GBP83.9m GBP69.1m +18% +20% +15% USA GBP29.5m GBP29.7m +9% +16% +1% Asia Pac & Middle East GBP8.5m GBP8.5m +8% +1% +15% Group GBP148.4m GBP134.4m +11% +13% +8% ICT GBP66.5m GBP59.7m +9% +13% +5% Banking & Finance GBP20.1m GBP20.5m +1% +1% - Energy GBP14.0m GBP11.4m +31% +28% +35% Engineering GBP14.3m GBP11.8m +17% +20% +14% Life Sciences GBP30.6m GBP28.8m +11% +12% +9% Other 3 GBP2.9m GBP2.2m +28% +25% +32% Group GBP148.4m GBP134.4m +11% +13% +8% Contract / Perm Split Contract 72% 70% Permanent 28% 30% 100% 100% Geographical Split UK&I 18% 20% Continental Europe 56% 51% USA 20% 22% Asia Pac & Middle East 6% 7% 100% 100% Sector Split ICT 45% 44% Banking & Finance 13% 15% Energy 9% 9% Engineering 10% 9% Life Science 21% 21% Other 2% 2% 100% 100% 1 *At constant currency 2 Other Sectors include Procurement & Supply Chain and Sales and Marketing Group gross profit ("GP") increased by 11%* YoY, with Q2 up 13%* after growth of 8%* in Q1. Contract continues to deliver a strong performance with GP up 14%* and Q2 up 16%*. A significant proportion of the growth in Contract at the half year was driven by Continental Europe, up 21%*, underpinned by the USA up 16%*. Group contract runners** were up by 11%, with Continental Europe up 23% and the other regions broadly level year on year. Performance in Permanent was pleasing with GP up 4%* (Q2: +7%*), with average sales headcount up 1%. Performance was driven by Continental Europe up 9%* and Japan up 70%*. Permanent productivity improved by 3%* in the first half. Overall, period end sales headcount was up 6% YoY, with Permanent down 4% and Contract up 12%. Average Group sales headcount was up 10% YoY with Continental Europe up 18%, USA up 14% and UK&I down 5%. Average Permanent headcount was up 1% and average Contract headcount was up 16%. Contract sales headcount represented 68% of total sales headcount at period end (2017: 64%). The Group has a network of 43 offices in 16 countries, of which 37 are outside the UK. The Group generated 82% of Gross Profit for the period from markets outside the UK&I (2017: 80%). Net debt at 31 May 2018 was GBP6.2m (31 May 2017: Net Cash of GBP5.0m). The Group has a GBP50m revolving credit facility ("RCF") with Citibank and HSBC, which is committed to 2023. *at constant currency ** Period end number of contractors onsite with clients SThree is hosting an analyst conference call today at 0830 BST. The Group will issue its interim results for the six months ended 31 May 2018 on 23 July 2018. - Ends - Enquiries: SThree plc 020 7268 6000 Gary Elden, Chief Executive Officer Alex Smith, Chief Financial Officer Kirsty Mulholland, Company Secretariat Notes to editors SThree is a leading international specialist staffing business, providing permanent and contract specialist staff to a diverse client base of over 9,000 clients. From its well-established position as a major player in the information and communications technology ('ICT') sector the Group has broadened the base of its operations to include businesses serving the Banking & Finance, Energy, Engineering and Life Sciences sectors. Since launching its original business, Computer Futures, in 1986, the Group has adopted a multi-brand strategy, establishing new operations to address growth opportunities. SThree brands include Computer Futures, Huxley Associates, Progressive and The Real Staffing Group. The Group has circa 2,800 employees in sixteen countries. SThree plc is quoted on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority under the ticker symbol STHR and also has a US level one ADR facility, symbol SERTY. 