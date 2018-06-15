

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - H&M Group (HNNMY.PK, HMRZF.PK, HEN.L) reported that its sales including VAT in the second quarter amounted to 60.46 billion Swedish kronor compared to 59.54 billion kronor, an increase of 2 percent compared to the corresponding quarter the previous year.



Sales excluding VAT amounted to 51.98 billion Swedish kronor compared to 51.38 billion Swedish kronor. In local currencies, sales including VAT were unchanged.



The total number of stores in the H&M group amounted to 4,801 as of 31 May 2018 compared to 4,498 stores at the same time the previous year.



