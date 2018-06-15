

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - CRH Plc. (CRH, CRH.L), a building materials group, Friday said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has now issued its consent order for Ash Grove transaction and no further regulatory approvals are outstanding.



Earlier in September 2017, CRH announced it would acquire Ash Grove Cement Company, an U.S. cement manufacturer in Overland Park, Kansas, for $3.5 billion.



The transaction is expected to close in June 2018, though there can be no assurance regarding the timing of closing, the Group noted.



