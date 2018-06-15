

CHESHUNT (dpa-AFX) - Tesco plc (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) reported that its Group like-for-like sales grew by 1.8% for the 13 weeks to 26 May 2018. Total sales at constant exchange rates were up 1.8%. At actual exchange rates, sales grew by 2.3% including a 0.5% positive foreign exchange translation effect. Like-for-like sales in the combined UK & ROI business grew by 3.5%.



Dave Lewis, Chief Executive, said: 'Our growth plans are on track and we are pleased with the momentum in the business. We remain well-placed to serve our customers better and deliver on our medium-term financial ambitions. We are delighted with initial progress on Booker, and are focused on delivering the synergy benefits that our merger brings.'



