

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rolls Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) said that it is well-placed to now exceed free cash flow of 1 billion pounds by 2020. Its mid-term ambition is to exceed 1 pounds per share of free cash flow generation (15 pence in 2017) and to reach a cash flow return on invested capital of 15% through the cycle, compared to 9% in 2017.



The company said it will outline today its revised KPIs, focussing on cash flow per share and cash flow return on invested capital. As the company exits a period of intense investment in its Civil Aerospace business and as benefits from our restructuring plan start to deliver, it is committed to generating significantly improved returns



Looking ahead the company has ambitious targets for further improvement and growth, with a medium-term ambition for Power Systems to achieve revenue growth 3-5% points above underlying GDP and an operating profit margin in the mid-teens (11.3% in 2017).



The company said its current assessment is that the further issues encountered with Trent 1000 since 7 March announcement could lead to combined additional 2018 cash costs of around 100 million pounds.



The company said, 'We have, however, successfully enacted a number of short-term discretionary cost mitigation actions separate to, and outside of, the proposed restructuring plan, which we expect to offset these incremental costs. As such our FY18 free cash flow guidance remains unchanged at around £450m + /- £100m.'



On Thursday, Rolls Royce said that Over the next 24 months, it expects proposed restructuring will lead to the reduction of approximately 4,600 roles, predominantly in the UK, with around a third of these expected to leave by the end of 2018. The programme is expected to gain further momentum through 2019, with full implementation of headcount reductions and structural changes by mid-2020.



The total cash cost of the restructuring is expected to be £500m which includes the cost of redundancies and required systems investments to facilitate the programme. Full year net cost savings from this restructuring are expected to reach a run-rate of £400m per annum by end 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX