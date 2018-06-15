

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Glencore Plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) said that the company and Katanga Mining determined that in the circumstances the only viable option to avoid the material risk of seizure of its assets under Democratic Republic of the Congo court orders is for Mutanda and Kamoto Copper Company to pay the relevant royalties as and when they become due to Ventora in non-US dollars, without involving US persons, in order to discharge their obligations under the terms of the pre-existing contracts. Mutanda, Kamoto Copper Company, Ventora and Africa Horizons Investments have on this basis agreed to withdraw all pending and threatened litigation between them pursuant to a settlement agreement signed by the parties.



Glencore believes that payment in non-US dollars of royalties and access premiums to Ventora without the involvement of US persons would appropriately address all applicable sanctions obligations.



Further to its announcement of 27 April 2018 in respect of freezing orders filed against Mutanda Mining Sarl and Kamoto Copper Company SA , subsidiaries of Glencore plc, by Ventora Development Sasu, a company affiliated with Mr. Dan Gertler, Glencore said it has carefully considered its legal and commercial options in connection with its dispute with Ventora and Africa Horizons Investments Limited , also a company affiliated with Mr Dan Gertler, and its obligations to its various stakeholders, including its shareholders, customers and the communities in which it operates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX