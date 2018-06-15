

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - BTG plc (BTG.L) reported that the US FDA's Anesthesiology and Respiratory Therapy Devices Panel of the Medical Devices Advisory Committee voted against the approval of the Elevair Endobronchial Coil System for the treatment of people with severe emphysema. The Panel's non-binding recommendation will be considered by the FDA in its ongoing review of PneumRx's Pre-market Approval application for Elevair, which is expected to conclude in late summer 2018.



BTG said it will continue to work with the FDA during its review process and will seek to address the specific concerns raised by the Panel.



