Please note that trading in SDRs will start 11.30 CET. Order entry and management will be allowed as of 11:20. On request of Arion Banki hf, company registration number 581008-0150, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's Swedish depository receipts (SDRs) to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from June 15, 2018. Arion Banki hf's shares will on the same day start trading on Nasdaq Iceland. The admission is conditional upon that Arion Banki hf can meet the requirements regarding liquidity. The company has 2,000,000,000 shares as per today's date. Short Name: ARION SDB ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code, Swedish depository receipts (SDRs): SE0010413567 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 156393 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 4,000,000 EUR ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large Cap ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table/230 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 8000 Financials ---------------------------------- Supersector code: 8300 Banks ---------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 15, 2018, up and including June 18, 2018, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering has been fullfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 27-28 in the prospectus and 17-18 in the Swedish summary of the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.