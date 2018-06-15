

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Europe passenger car sales growth eased notably in May, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association reported Friday.



Passenger car sales grew only 0.8 percent year-on-year in May, following a 9.6 percent rise in April. Sales totaled 1.39 million units in May.



Data showed that results were diverse among the major EU markets. Sales grew 7.2 percent in Spain and by 3.4 percent in the United Kingdom.



Meanwhile, Germany's car registrations declined 5.8 percent and Italy's registrations dropped 2.8 percent in May.



During January to May, demand for new cars in the EU remained positive, largely sustained by the strong performance of the new EU member states. Overall, 6.87 million new passenger cars were registered in the EU during the first five months of 2018, or 2.4 percent more than one year ago.



