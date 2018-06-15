

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SThree plc (STHR.L) reported that Group gross profit for the half year ended 31 May 2018 increased by 11% to 148.4 million pounds from last year.



Overall, period end sales headcount was up 6% year-over-year, with Permanent down 4% and Contract up 12%.



Gary Elden, Chief Executive, said, '. We remain on track with the delivery of our five-year growth strategy which we outlined at the Capital Markets Day in November 2017. .Looking ahead, the continued momentum of our Contract business and improved Permanent yields leaves us well-positioned for the second half and our expectations for the full year remain unchanged.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX