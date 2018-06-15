Consumers can purchase Danalock V3 HomeKit for use With iPhone and iPad at Apple retail and online stores across Europe

Danalock, a leading provider of smart lock solutions for smart homes and businesses, announced today that the HomeKit version of its Danalock V3 smart lock is now available for purchase in Apple retail and online stores in more than 20 countries across Europe. Danalock V3 is the first and only available retrofit smart lock compatible with Apple HomeKit and Home app on the European market, enabling European users to add a wireless smart lock to their HomeKit ecosystem and easily control access to their home with their iPhone and/or iPad.

With its simple Danish design and advanced AES-256 encryption algorithm, Danalock offers a secure yet elegant door-locking experience. Danalock V3 HomeKit is a globally compatible retrofit smart lock that is mounted on the inside of the door, enabling users to use a regular key for locking and unlocking the door if needed. Unlike other smart lock solutions that store access keys in memory, Danalock uses a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) chip, which is the same encryption technology used by governments and military to secure data.

Consumers using the HomeKit ecosystem need not worry about remembering their key when leaving home. They just bring along their iPhone or iPad and use Siri voice commands or Apple's Home app to unlock the door. Additionally, users can personalize and manage the Danalock smart lock via a single app, so as to give keyless access to family members. For added convenience, users can connect the Danalock with other HomeKit accessories such as cameras, lights, thermostats, switches and security systems.

"The launch of Danalock V3 HomeKit across numerous Apple online and retail stores enables us to answer the strong European demand for a smart lock that is compatible with the HomeKit home automation ecosystem," said Henning Overgaard, CEO and co-founder of Danalock. "Our Danalock V3 is the first and only available retrofit smart lock compatible with HomeKit on the European market and will provide consumers an entry point for connecting other smart devices and granting secure home access to service providers."

Availability and Pricing

The Danalock V3 HomeKit version is available at more than 40 Apple retail stores in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, and the UK; online at more than 20 Apple stores; and from the Danalock web shop at http://shop.danalock.com/products/7-danalock-v3/. For pricing, please consult your local Apple online store at www.apple.com.

For more information on Danalock V3, visit https://danalock.com/danalock-v3.html.

About Danalock

Danalock is a leader in smart, secure access control solutions for residential and business. With more than 10 years' experience in the smart lock industry, Danalock now provides a full family of elegantly designed and secure smart lock products compatible with any standard door throughout the world and supports an unrivaled array of home automation protocols. With headquarters in Denmark, Danalock is the preferred partner for service providers, a variety of home delivery and cleaning services, and rental and hospitality companies all over the world. For more information, visit www.danalock.com or follow @Danalockdk.

