Globoforce, a leading provider of human applications has been named as one of the Best Workplaces in Europe in 2018 by the Great Place to Work Institute. Globoforce ranked number 45 on the 2018 annual list which comprises more than 2,000 companies across Europe. Globoforce has consistently been placed on Great Place to Work listings both in Ireland and internationally for the past 11 years. In Ireland, Globoforce ranked second in 2018, sixth in 2017, and seventh in 2016 as a Best Medium Workplace. Internationally, Globoforce came in at number 12 in the Best Small and Medium Workplaces in Europe in 2015.

Through its award-winning technology and HR software, Globoforce empowers organisations to create a positive culture that fosters human connections as a strategy to create a high-performing, diverse, and inclusive workplace. The company pioneered the WorkHuman movement to help make work more human for millions of people and organisations worldwide.

Globoforce recently announced WorkHuman Cloud, a new suite of human applications to recognize and celebrate employees' work and lives, creating stronger relationships and more socially connected teams. Unlike other HR software solutions that manage data, governance, and bureaucratic tasks, WorkHuman Cloud is human-centered with a social, transparent, crowdsourced, and team-driven approach in tune with how work gets done today. By empowering all employees and managers to celebrate career and life milestones, recognize ongoing work achievements, and offer developmental feedback, people leaders can create a stronger, more authentic community in the workplace.

Niamh Graham, vice president of global HR at Globoforce said: "I would like to again thank our employees for making Globoforce an incredible place to work. Our culture is truly unique and reflects the fantastic team based in Dublin and further afield who have all contributed to the positive environment created and reported in today's Great Place to Work listings. This recognition is most certainly dedicated to the entire team."

More than 1.6 million employees from 2,800 companies across Europe participated in the survey process for the 2018 Best Workplaces in Europe list. The ranking assessed employees' perspectives on leadership, innovation, inclusion, organisational culture, and trust.

Great Place to Work's CEO, Michael Bush said: "The organisations on this year's Best Workplaces in Europe list represent forward-thinking cultures that cultivate inclusion for ALL. They understand that employees are people first and foremost and provide them with environments where they can be themselves, build strong bonds, and thrive with their peers."

Globoforce is an Irish-American company founded by Dubliner Eric Mosley, which is headquartered in Park West in Dublin, Ireland and Framingham, Massachusetts.

About the Best Workplaces in Europe List

Great Place to Work identifies the top organisations that create great workplaces in Europe through publishing the annual Best Workplaces in Europe list. The list recognises companies in four size categories: Under 50 Employees, Small & Medium (50-500); Large (501+); and Multinational. To be considered for inclusion, companies must appear on one or more of our national lists in one of the 19 countries represented on the list and meet our minimum quantitative threshold on the Trust Index© survey. In addition, workplaces in the Multinational category must have at least 1,000 employees distributed across 3 or more countries and appear on at least 3 national lists. The 2018 Best Workplaces in Europe list is based on data collected for national lists published over the last 12 months.

About Globoforce

Pioneer of the WorkHuman movement, Globoforce makes work more human for millions of people and organizations worldwide. Today, Globoforce is the leading provider of human applications, including its award-winning Social Recognition solution. Through its WorkHuman Cloud suite of products, companies can strengthen employee performance and relationships between people and teams on a more positive, socially connected level in tune with how work gets done today. Founded in 1999, the company is headquartered in Framingham, Mass., and Dublin, Ireland.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is a global analytical authority on high-trust high-performance workplace cultures. For 30 years, Great Place to Work has worked with leading companies around the world to identify and build high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through our employee survey platform, we enable organisations to assess and improve their cultures. Through our recognition and certification programs, we recognise outstanding workplace cultures and produce a variety of Best Workplace lists in more than 50 countries around the globe. Everything we do is driven by our mission: to build a better world by helping organisations become Great Places to Work For All.

Follow Great Place to Work at greatplacetowork.com and @GPTW_Global.

In March 2018, Great Place to Work released a new book that raises the bar for best workplaces, A Great Place to Work for All: Better for Business, Better for People, Better for the World

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180615005098/en/

Contacts:

Drury|Porter Novelli

Grace Cooney, 01 260 5000 086 153 6886

grace.cooney@drurypn.ie