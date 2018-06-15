RTB House Wins The AIconics Award in Best Application of AI for Sales & Marketing

NEW YORK, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RTB House, a global company that provides state-of-the-art retargeting technology for top brands worldwide, today announced the company won the 2018 The AIconics Award. The annual awards, celebrating the drive, innovation and hard work in the international AI business community, was held for the 3rd time in partnership with Microsoft and Imperial College London. RTB House was recognized for Best Application of AI for Sales & Marketing because of its deep learning technology.

RTB House has won the jury's recognition, among others, for the innovative use of AI and the implementation of deep learning in its retargeting technology. In general, deep learning helps to increase the effectiveness retargeting, which results in precise determination of consumer attitudes and intentions, better product recommendations and a more precise estimation of the likelihood of users clicking on ads. In the end, advertisers receive increased effectiveness of retargeting activities and a higher return on investment (ROI).

"The AIconics Award shows that our technology serves the best available solution for sales and marketing in e-commerce. This is a huge achievement for our team and proof that we have made a good investment in AI. From the beginning, we focused on technology development and AI because it is the core of our product and most important and promising technology in the world," said Daniel Surmacz, COO at RTB House.

Deep learning offers truly personalized marketing. It is an innovative branch of machine learning that closely imitates the work of the human brain in processing data and creating patterns of decision making. From a marketer's perspective, deep learning has made a huge impact on the entire advertising industry.

It made it possible to get more reliable, richer, machine-interpretable user descriptions of customer's buying potential without any human expertise. This technology is able to predict a user's unique habits and desires for the advertising industry. It is simplifying our everyday user experience by bringing deeply targeted ads that contain not only products we are more likely to buy, but also those which we haven't seen or products we haven't even thought about, but which fit our shopping profile or which may be interesting for us.

According to RTB House, deep learning algorithms make advertising activities up to 50 percent more efficient than those based on machine learning.

In 2017 RTB House become one of the few companies in the world to have developed and implemented its own technology 100 percent based on deep learning, for purchasing ads in the RTB model.

Recently, RTB House opened an AI Marketing Lab, which researches and develops cutting edge mar-tech solutions for both publishers and advertisers.

About The Alconics Awards

The AIconics are the world's only independently-judged awards celebrating the drive, innovation and hard work in the international AI Community. A panel of 20 judges from around the world thoroughly reviewed competitive entries from the foremost innovators in the AI Space.

The AIconics are organised by AI Business and are a highlight of the upcoming AI Summit London, the world's largest AI event for business that brings together 15,000 delegates at the ExCeL on the 13th and 14th of June 2018.

About RTB House:

RTB House is a global company that provides state-of-the-art retargeting technology for top brands worldwide. With its proprietary ad buying engine, powered entirely by deep learning algorithms, RTB House helps advertisers multiply sales to reach their short, mid and long-term goals.

Founded in 2012, RTB House serves over 1200 clients in nearly 70 countries in EMEA, APAC and the Americas regions with main locations in New York, London, Tokyo, Singapore, São Paulo, Moscow, Istanbul, Dubai and Warsaw. The team consists of more than 300 professionals and growing.

Learn more at www.rtbhouse.com

