Cybereason Announces its Newest Customer: The Gap Partnership

LONDON, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybereason, creators of the leading cybersecurity data analytics platform including endpoint detection and response, next-generation antivirus, and active monitoring services, today announced that The Gap Partnership, one of the world's largest negotiation training and consulting companies, is its newest customer.

Cybereason is enabling The Gap Partnership to have visibility across its corporate networks, and in the field with its consultants, providing context and velocity for them to resolve threats in real-time, as well as supporting GDPR and Data Protection Act 2018 compliance.

"Cybereason's award-winning platform will provide full visibility into our entire global footprint from the United States to London, China, Europe, Russia, Singapore and Australia, in a single, actionable interface. Cybereason is built to scale and supports us in the long-term to make real-time decisions on the evolving threat landscape. This is a huge step forward from the traditional signature-based controls that greatly enhances visibility and usability across our entire environment," John Echavarria, Head of Technology and Programmes, The Gap Partnership.

"We are thrilled that The Gap Partnership looked at the market and invested in a relationship with Cybereason. This is consistent with market recognition that traditional security approaches no longer work against cyber adversaries. The proprietary architecture of our Deep Hunting Platform, including our in-memory, graph database, allows us to analyse more data than all other solutions on the market. Hundreds of blue-chip corporations today see tremendous value in Cybereason," said Chris Vik, General Manager, EMEA.

About The Gap Partnership

The Gap Partnership was founded in 1997, and specialises exclusively in the field of commercial negotiation through world-leading negotiation training and consulting services. Being trusted; being the best; being innovative; being passionate and being one team are the core of The Gap Partnership and as such, found great synergy with Cybereason's approach to evolution and quality.

About Cybereason

Cybereason, creators of the leading cybersecurity data analytics platform, gives the advantage back to the defender through a completely new approach to cybersecurity. Cybereason offers endpoint detection and response (EDR), next-generation antivirus (NGAV), and active monitoring services, all powered by its proprietary data analytics platform. The Cybereason suite of products provides unmatched visibility, increases analyst efficiency and effectiveness, and reduces security risk. Cybereason is privately held, having raised $189 million from top-tier VCs, and is headquartered in Boston, with offices in London, Tel Aviv and Tokyo.

