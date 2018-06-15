

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economic output expanded at a slower rate in April, figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.



National output rose a working-day-adjusted 1.8 percent year-over-year in April, well below the 4.0 percent growth in March, which was revised up from 3.1 percent reported earlier.



The measure has been rising since December last year.



Moreover, this was the weakest rate of increase since August 2016, when output had risen 1.7 percent.



Primary production grew by 8.0 percent, secondary production by 1.0 percent and services by 2.0 cent from April 2017.



The seasonally adjusted economic output decreased 0.9 percent monthly in April, after an expansion of 0.8 percent in March.



In an another report, the statistical office revealed that country's current account deficit widened notably to EUR 944 million in April from EUR 50 million in the previous month.



